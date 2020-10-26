Trending

The Pretty Reckless celebrate Halloween with the kooky, spooky Broomsticks

Get in the Halloween spirit with The Pretty Reckless, as Taylor Momsen’s band release new tune Broomsticks

(Image credit: Fearless Records)

Goth Christmas, aka Halloween, is just around the corner, and The Pretty Reckless are clearly getting into the festive spirit, as they’ve just released a surprise Halloween tune, Broomsticks. All 51 seconds of it.

At the close of the track’s suitably creepy animated video, directed by Richard Bailey, the date November 13 is flagged up, suggesting there could be another announcement imminent from Taylor Momsen’s band. 

The Pretty Reckless will release their fourth studio album, Death By Rock And Roll, in 20121 via Fearless Records. The band have also announced their appearance at the 2021 Aftershock festival in California, which will be headlined by Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Limp Bizkit, as if the past 10 years never happened.

