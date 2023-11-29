The Pineapple Thief announce brand new album Lead Into This

UK proggers The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will release their brand new album It Leads To This through the Kscope label on February 9. At the same time the band have shared a video for the first single, Frost, which you can watch below.

“We worked on these new songs for nearly three years,"says frontman Bruce Soord. "It was the most intense time I can remember within The Pineapple Thief. Personally I was being pushed well beyond my known limits, which is great from an artistic perspective but also very very challenging from a personal perspective.

"Conceptually It Leads To This continues my desire to observe and (try to) make sense of life and the world around me. It’s all there in the lyrics. The initial concept for the songs came together very quickly but the final lyrical and musical elements took a huge amount of work to piece together between the four of us, at least to a point where we were all satisfied. After so long in the business, being 'satisfied' is constantly being pushed further, constantly redefined. That's the thing, we just kept pushing..."

The quartet recently announced a European tour for February and March next year, which takes in France, Germany Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland and sees the band headline at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 16.

It Leads To This will be available on various limited edition coloured vinyl formats, a Blu Ray, including It Leads To This and bonus alternative versions album Y Aqui Estamos, all in hi-res dolby atmos, dts-hd 5.1 and stereo created by Bruce Soord, as standard vinyl, CD and digital album, and as a limited edition deluxe four disc set featuring It Leads To This and Y Aqui Estamos on CD, Blu-ray and DVD and a 52 page book. Yu can view the new. album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Pineappple Thief: It Leads To This

1. Put It Right

2. RubicoN

3. It Leads To This

4. The Frost

5. All That’s Left

6. Now It’s Yours

7. Every Trace Of Us

8. To Forget [05:20]