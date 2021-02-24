The Offspring share first new music in six years, tenth album title track Let The Bad Times Roll

The Offspring have shared a lyric video for title track of their forthcoming tenth studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll.

The SoCal pop-punk elders will release the 12-track album, the follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By, on April 16 via Concord Records. Let The Bad Times Roll was produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the group’s last two albums.

The single is the first original material released by the quartet - who now feature former H2O man Todd Morse on bass, and drummer Pete Parada (ex Face To Face/Saves The Day) alongside founding members Dexter Holland and Noodles - since 2015’s Coming For You.

Written in late 2019, the song is said to reflect the “ongoing challenges” facing the US.



Dexter Holland says: “I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and it’s really scary.”

Dexter Holland and Noodles confirmed the album’s imminent arrival on social media on February 8.

“Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging,” says Noodles. Let The Bad Times Roll!”

Let The Bad Times Roll track listing:

1. This Is Not Utopia

2. Let The Bad Times Roll

3. Behind Your Walls

4. Army Of One

5. Breaking These Bones

6. Coming For You

7. We Never Have Sex Anymore

8. In The Hall Of The Mountain King

9. The Opioid Diaries

10. Hassan Chop

11. Gone Away

12. Lullaby