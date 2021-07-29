The Offspring launch ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ with mid-flight Come Out And Play singalong on Dexter Holland’s private jet

Devised for James Corden’s Late Late Show talk show on CBS television in America, Carpool Karaoke has proven hugely popular with viewers and musical artists, with the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney squeezing into a family car for a singalong with the English ‘comedian’. Now Californian pop-punk veterans The Offspring have put a new spin on the concept, by conducting their own karaoke session from the cockpit of frontman Dexter Holland’s private plane.



"We know everyone’s heard of Carpool Karaoke, but Cockpit Karaoke?” says qualified pilot Holland. “No one’s done that!! Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to one of our hits."

Check out the duo’s enthusiastic mid-flight version of 1994 radio hit Come Out And Play, featuring a bonus cameo from Jason ‘Blackball’ McClean who sang the “You gotta keep ’em separated” refrain on the original track.

Having released their tenth studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll, in April, The Offspring will return to the UK for a six date arena tour in November, with Swedish garage-punks The Hives in support. The tour calls at:

Nov 23 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 24 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 26 London SSE Arena, Wembley

Nov 27 Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 29 Manchester AO Arena

Nov 30 Leeds First Direct Arena