The Offspring announces every punk rock-lover's dream tour with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory

The Offspring have announced a 2025 North American summer tour.

Joining the Californian punk rockers on the road will be special guests Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

The newly-announced dates are part of the band's Supercharged Worldwide In '25 tour, and will commence from July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They'll then move on to Georgia, North Carolina, Toronto and more before wrapping up on September 7 in Colorado.

Tickets for the shows will kick off with a presale on March 4 at 10am local time. The artist presale begins March 5 at 10am local time, and additional pre-sales will open throughout the week before the general on-sale on March 7, 10am local time at Live Nation.

Last October, The Offspring released their eleventh studio album, Supercharged. Louder writer Paul Brannigan gave the record 3.5 stars, and described it as "a triumph, and a late-career highlight", adding that the band "are clearly still have a blast and are still smashing it in their 40th year. How many bands can say the same?".

View Supercharged Worldwide In '25 North American tour dates below:

Jul 11: West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 12: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 15: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 16: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jul 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 20: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 22: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jul 23: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 26: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 27: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 30: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 01: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for The Arts, NY

Aug 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 03: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 15: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Aug 16: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO

Aug 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 26: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Aug 29: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA**

Aug 30 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 31: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 03: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 04: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Sep 06: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

** no Jimmy Eat World