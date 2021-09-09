Trending

The new Metal Hammer Podcast goes inside The History Of Metal And Horror

By ( )

The Metal Hammer podcast gets into the spirit of spooky season by talking horror with The History Of Metal And Horror director Mike Schiff - sponsored by KILLSTAR

Metal Hammer Podcast 180: The History of Metal And Horror With Mike Schiff
(Image credit: Future)

On this week's Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR, Merl chats to Mike Schiff, director of upcoming mega-documentary The History Of Metal And Horror.

Mike has spent years amassing one of the most impressive cast-lists ever as he talks to the likes of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Anthrax's Scott Ian, the maestro of horror John Carpenter, Hellraiser legend Doug Bradley, Friday The 13th favourite Kane Hodder and many, many more about the decades-long relationship between heavy metal and horror movies. Put short: Mike has such sights to show you...

Listen now via SpotifyAppleAcast and more.

Visit our sponsors KILLSTAR at their official site.