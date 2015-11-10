Holy Vision: Corey Taylor - Doctor Who Baddie

Corey Taylor has rarely been one to shy away from trying new things or spreading his wings, but even we were surprised to discover that the Slipknot frontman’s unmistakable voice would be making a cameo in an episode of long-running and much-loved BBC sci-fi, Doctor Who!

“Corey has been a fan of Doctor Who since he watched the Tom Baker episodes on PBS as a child and he was very excited to get behind the scenes,” explains director Daniel O’Hara. “We also showed him round the sets we had built specifically for the two episodes I directed - *Under The Lake and Before The Flood*.

“Then we went up to the recording studio, where Corey warmed up his vocal cords ahead of their concert by giving The Fisher King a massive roar. We had Neil Fingleton, the tallest man in Europe, dressed in an amazing monster costume designed by Millennium FX, so we wanted to give him the best roar on the planet. It was a very proud moment for me, bringing metal to the masses on BBC One! Corey gave it everything, he didn’t hold back.

“The band invited a bunch of us from the crew to come and see their show with Korn that night and a couple of us got to watch from the stage, which was very cool. Corey had been the fanboy on our set, now it was my turn! It was the best ‘Take your friend to work’ day ever!”