The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates 30 years of Iron Maiden's Fear Of The Dark

Fear Of The Dark was written to bring Iron Maiden into the 90s and ensure their survival in a fast-changing musical landscape. Unfortunately for the band, Bruce Dickinson decided to quit before the second leg of the tour, throwing them into chaos. 

In the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, we take a look at what went down, including the happy return of Bruce in 1999, along with ex-guitarist Adrian Smith, that paved the way for Maiden to become the biggest metal band of the 21st Century.

Also in the new issue, we sat down with superstar wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho for a chat about his extraordinary life, going from WWE champion to gold-plated rockstar and controversial podcast host. From what he tells us, it's a wild ride and he's not about to slow down any time soon. 

We also revisit Faith No More's Angel Dust 30 years on from release, put your burning questions to Papa Emeritus IV (fresh from astounding Europe with the first leg of the Imperatour - which we also cover in our reviews section), jump in the studio with Las Vegas maniacs Five Finger Death Punch, and catch up with Ville Valo about life after HIM and his new project VV.

All that, plus a look at the new season of Stranger Things, Malevolence, Cancer Bats, Cradle Of Filth, Bleed From Within, Trollfest, Cave In – and a whole lot more, only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out today. 

