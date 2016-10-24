The Neal Morse Band inspired by the power of dreams

Neal Morse says both he and keyboard player Bill Hubauer came up with melodies for their upcoming concept album The Similitude Of A Dream while they were sleeping.
The follow-up to to 2015’s The Grand Experiment is due out on November 11 via Radiant Records.
And Morse admits the band struggled with some melodies for the album – but woke up with some ideas that made it on to the record.
He tells The Huffington Post: “On Tuesday morning at about 4am I woke up with some ideas and by noon I had written the framework for three or four songs that completed disc two.
“Bill Hubauer, our amazing keyboardist, also dreamed a theme into existence. We actually call it ‘Bill’s dream theme.’ Usually on a big epic album like this, you’ll have at least three slow beautiful themes, but this album only had two.
“Bill came in when we were working on the second CD and said, ‘Guys, I woke up with this theme playing in my head. I don’t know if we can fit it in but here it is.’
“We wound up using it in three different places on the album, and it is now the theme that actually opens the album.”
The Similitude Of A Dream is based on on the book Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan which was originally published in 1678.
The tracks Long Day, Overture and City Of Destruction from the record have been released over the last few weeks.
The Neal Morse Band will head out on the road from January across North America in support of the album.
- Van Halen and Michael Anthony talking again
- Brian May cancels tour over ‘persistent illness’
- Watch Los Angeles cop join garage band jam session
- Deftones announce 2017 Gore European tour
The Neal Morse Band The Similitude Of A Dream tracklist
Disc1
- Long Day
- Overture
- The Dream
- City Of Destruction
- We Have Got To Go
- Makes No Sense
- Draw The Line
- The Slough
- Back To The City
- The Ways Of A Fool
- So Far Gone
- Breath Of Angels
Disc2
- Slave To Your Mind
- Shortcut to Salvation
- The Man In The Iron Cage
- The Road Called Home
- Sloth
- Freedom Song
- I’m Running
- The Mask
- Confrontation
- The Battle
- Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)
The Neal Morse Band 2017 tour dates
Jan 15: Nashville TBA, TN
Jan 17: Seattle Triple Door, WA
Jan 18: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Jan 21: Whittier Center Theater, CA
Jan 22: Phoenix Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater, AZ
Jan 24: Denver Oriental Theater, CO
Jan 25: Dallas Curtain Club, TX
Jan 27: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL
Jan 28: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Jan 29: Toronto Mod Room, ON
Jan 31: Montreal Club Soda, QC
Feb 01: Quebec City Salle Jean Paul Tardif, QC
Feb 02: New York Highline Ballroom, NY
Feb 03: Washington State Theater, DC
Feb 07-11: Cruise To the Edge, FL
Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy
Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany
Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany
Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden
Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK
Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel
May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA