The Neal Morse Band inspired by the power of dreams

Neal Morse says both he and keyboard player Bill Hubauer came up with melodies for their upcoming concept album The Similitude Of A Dream while they were sleeping.

The follow-up to to 2015’s The Grand Experiment is due out on November 11 via Radiant Records.

And Morse admits the band struggled with some melodies for the album – but woke up with some ideas that made it on to the record.

He tells The Huffington Post: “On Tuesday morning at about 4am I woke up with some ideas and by noon I had written the framework for three or four songs that completed disc two.

“Bill Hubauer, our amazing keyboardist, also dreamed a theme into existence. We actually call it ‘Bill’s dream theme.’ Usually on a big epic album like this, you’ll have at least three slow beautiful themes, but this album only had two.

“Bill came in when we were working on the second CD and said, ‘Guys, I woke up with this theme playing in my head. I don’t know if we can fit it in but here it is.’

“We wound up using it in three different places on the album, and it is now the theme that actually opens the album.”

The Similitude Of A Dream is based on on the book Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan which was originally published in 1678.

The tracks Long Day, Overture and City Of Destruction from the record have been released over the last few weeks.

The Neal Morse Band will head out on the road from January across North America in support of the album.

The Similitude Of A Dream cover art

The Neal Morse Band The Similitude Of A Dream tracklist

Disc1

Long Day Overture The Dream City Of Destruction We Have Got To Go Makes No Sense Draw The Line The Slough Back To The City The Ways Of A Fool So Far Gone Breath Of Angels

Disc2

Slave To Your Mind Shortcut to Salvation The Man In The Iron Cage The Road Called Home Sloth Freedom Song I’m Running The Mask Confrontation The Battle Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

Jan 15: Nashville TBA, TN

Jan 17: Seattle Triple Door, WA

Jan 18: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Jan 21: Whittier Center Theater, CA

Jan 22: Phoenix Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater, AZ

Jan 24: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

Jan 25: Dallas Curtain Club, TX

Jan 27: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL

Jan 28: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Jan 29: Toronto Mod Room, ON

Jan 31: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 01: Quebec City Salle Jean Paul Tardif, QC

Feb 02: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Feb 03: Washington State Theater, DC

Feb 07-11: Cruise To the Edge, FL

Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy

Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel

May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA

