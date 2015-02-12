The Neal Morse Band drive the Agenda

The Neal Morse Band have issued a promo for the track Agenda.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album The Grand Experiment which launches in the UK on February 16 via InsideOut.

Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette and Bill Hubauer previously released a video for the title track from the record.

Along with a standard CD and digital release The Grand Experiment will also be issued as a 2CD and DVD special edition Digipak. The second disc features previously unreleased live and studio tracks while the DVD includes a documentary on the making of the album. The record will also be released as a 180g vinyl pressing which comes with the double CD and DVD. It’s currently available to pre-order.

The band are lined up to play one gig in the UK at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 7. Support will be provided by Beardfish who appear in this month’s edition of Prog magazine which is on sale now.

The Grand Experiment tracklist