The Mute Gods share the title track from new album Atheists & Believers

The Mute Gods have released a stream of their new song Atheists & Believers.

It’s the title track from Nick Beggs, Roger King and Marco Minnemann’s upcoming studio album, which will arrive on March 22 via InsideOut Music.

Speaking about the track, Beggs says: “Atheists & Believers is a song about how the media has historically spun certain types of news stories, employing a journalistic style that reduces eye witness accounts to mere hokum.”

The trio are joined on the follow-up to 2017’s Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth by guest stars including Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, Craig Blundell, Rob Townsend and Beggs’ daughter Lula on vocals.

Atheists And Believers will launch on CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The Mute Gods: Atheists And Believers

1. Atheists And Believers

2. One Day

3. Knucklehead

4. Envy The Dead

5. Sonic Boom

6. Old Men

7. The House Where Love Once Lived

8. Iridium Heart

9. Twisted World, Godless Universe

10. I Think Of You