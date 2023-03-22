The Moody Blues To Our Children's Children box set to be released

A new deluxe four CD and one Blue-ray box set of the The Moody Blues 1969 album To Our Children's Children is to be released through UMR on May 12.

The new version of the band's fifth studio album, their second to be released in 1969, behind On The Threshold Of A Dream, features the remastered original stereo mix, along with new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W. Tayler. The new box set also features various B-sides and alternate versions, as well as a rare BBC Radio Concert from December 1969.

The set also includes the band's Royal Albert Hall show from December 1969, which has been remixed by Tayler in both stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound. There will also be a special version of this live performance made available on LP plus 12” vinyl - featuring three brand new remixes, cut at Abbey Road Studios.

To Our Children’s Children’s Children was the first album release by the Moody Blues on their own label, Threshold Records and covered conceptual themes such as space exploration, as the sessions took place as the Apollo 11 moon landing occurred. Indeed the album was actually listened to by astronauts on the Apollo 15 in 1971.

Watching And Waiting was released a single, while The Eyes Of A Child and Gypsy (Of A Strange And Distant Time) became popular live songs. The album reached No. 2 in the UK album chart and No. 14 in the USA.

(Image credit: UMR)

(Image credit: UMR)

The Moody Blues: To Our Children's Children

CD One: To Our Children’s Children’s Children – The original album re-mastered

1. Higher and Higher

2. The Eyes of a Child – Part One

3. Floating

4. The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

5. I Never Thought I’d live to be a Hundred

6. Beyond

7. Out and In

8. Gypsy (Of A Strange And Distant Time)

9. Eternity Road

10. Candle of Life

11. Sun is Still Shining

12. I Never Thought I’d Live to be a Million

13. Watching and Waiting

CD Two: B-sides / Alternative Versions

1. Candle of Life (single version) - B-side of single – Released as Threshold TH4 in April 1970

2. Gypsy (alternate version)

3. Sun is Still Shining (extended version)

4.Candle of Life (alternate version)

5. Gypsy (Of A Strange And Distant Time) (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

6. The Sunset (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

7. Never Comes the Day (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

8. Are You Sitting Comfortably (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

9. The Dream (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

10. Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

11. Nights in White Satin (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

12. Legend of a Mind (BBC Radio One - David Symonds’ Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)

CD Three: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 12th December 1969 - The new stereo mix

1. Gypsy

2. The Sunset

3. Dr. Livingstone I Presume

4. Never Comes the Day

5. Peak Hour

6. Tuesday Afternoon

7. Are You Sitting Comfortably

8. The Dream

9. Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard

10. Nights in White Satin

11. Legend of a Mind

12. Ride My See Saw

CD Four: To Our Children’s Children’s Children – The new stereo mix

1. Higher and Higher

2. The Eyes of a Child – Part One

3. Floating

4. The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

5. I Never Thought I’d live to be a Hundred

6. Beyond

7. Out and In

8. Gypsy (Of A Strange And Distant Time)

9. Eternity Road

10. Candle of Life

11. Sun is Still Shining

12. I Never Thought I’d Live to be a Million

13. Watching and Waiting

Disc Five – Blu-ray Disc: To Our Children’s Children’s Children - *New 5.1 Surround Sound mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit new stereo mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit original stereo mix*

1. Higher and Higher

2. The Eyes of a Child – Part One

3. Floating

4. The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

5. I Never Thought I’d live to be a Hundred

6. Beyond

7. Out and In

8. Gypsy (Of A Strange And Distant Time)

9. Eternity Road

10. Candle of Life

11. Sun is Still Shining

12. I Never Thought I’d Live to be a Million

13. Watching and Waiting

The new 5.1 Surround Sound mix – ‘Live at the Royal Albert Hall’, 12th December 1969

1. Gypsy

2. The Sunset

3. Dr. Livingstone I Presume

4. Never Comes the Day

5. Peak Hour

6. Tuesday Afternoon

7. Are You Sitting Comfortably

8. The Dream

9. Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard

10. Nights in White Satin

11. Legend of a Mind

12: Ride My See Saw

