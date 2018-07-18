The Mission’s Simon Hinkler announces new solo EP

The Mission’s Simon Hinkler has announced that he’ll release a new EP later this year.

It’s titled Moving On and it’ll arrive on September 7 via Correctitude Records. It’s the guitarist’s first solo record since 2005’s Lose The Faith.

Hinkler initially left The Mission in 1990 following the release of Carved In Sand and the subsequent tour, but reunited with Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams full time in 2011 after guesting on 2007’s God Is A Bullet.

He appeared on The Mission's last two albums The Brightest Light and Another Fall From Grace, but with The Mission currently on a break after celebrating their 30th anniversary, Hinkler has turned his attention to a solo record.

He says: “Every time I come back to making music I’m reminded why I started doing it in the first place. This EP has been a long time coming but I'm very pleased with the way it's turned out.”

Hinkler played the majority of instruments on the EP but was joined by bassist Shaun Perry on Virginia and by bassist and clarinet player Tony Mastandrea, drummer Tony Forbes and guitarist Dana Wingfield on Friends.

Simon Hinkler - Moving On

1. It Isn’t You

2. Virginia

3. Friends

4. What More Do We Know ?

5. Moving On