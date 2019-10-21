The Mission announce The United European Party Tour

The Mission have announced that they’ll head out on the road once again in 2020.

The United European Party Tour will see the band playing a series of double shows in the majority of cities, showcasing material from the band’s back catalogue.

Vocalist and guitarist Wayne Hussey explains: “Having just toured Europe, it strikes me that one thing that unifies people of any and every culture and race is music. It brings people together to celebrate, to commune, to share the experience.

“This is why I’ve named the tour The United European Party Tour. Less a political statement, although my personal leaning – and I don’t speak for the rest of the band – veers toward Brexit being a huge backward step, but more a statement about how people can be united regardless of where they are born or where they live or their politics.

“Music is about people, emotions, feelings, togetherness; not division, borders, extreme right or left or wanker politicians. So let’s get together, have a sing-song, some fun, and let’s celebrate life and being part of the human family.”

Hussey reports that one of the reasons for playing two nights in each city is to “ease the rigours of spending another solid 10-12 weeks on a tour bus” and adds: “That affords us at least one night in two sleeping in a hotel bed. It also enables us to play completely different sets on each of the two nights.”

Hussey continues: “Our plan is to play songs one night exclusively from The First Chapter, Children, Grains Of Sand, Neverland, Aura and The Brightest Light, while the other night will be songs exclusively from God’s Own Medicine, Carved In Sand, Masque, Blue, God Is A Bullet and Another Fall From Grace.

“Which set comes on the first night will be decided on the day, so you’ll never know which you’re going to get first – a little devious maybe, but to ensure you don’t miss a beat you’ll need to attend both nights. Come on, it’ll be fun!”

While the tour only includes two UK shows, The Mission say they have more news coming soon about a UK tour.

Tickets for The United European Party Tour are now on sale.