The Magpie Salute announce UK and European tour

The Magpie Salute have announced a UK and European tour for later this year.

The band features former Black Crowes Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, along with vocalist John Hogg, keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro.

They released their debut album High Water I earlier this month and will head out on the road in support of the record with a total of 26 shows throughout November and December.

Speaking about the album, Robinson says: “ It’s the recontextualisation of playing with one another. When I was putting this thing together, I was thinking about how even though we may not have played for almost a decade, it just comes back immediately. The chemistry is unexplainable.

“Of course, I’m the same guy who played with the Black Crowes and wrote all of those songs, but this is a different context for myself, Marc, and Sven.

“It’s the convergence of three different worlds and eras for me. We’re all here together in this one place. Simultaneously, it’s amazing for Marc and Sven to play with Joe and Matt and John to be in the middle of it all.

“For me, that was really cool to witness. This is what I wanted to do.”

Tickets for the winter tour will go on sale on Friday (August 24) while High Water II will launch in 2019 on a date still to be confirmed.

The Magpie Salute 2018 UK and European tour

Nov 10: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Nov 11: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Nov 12: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Nov 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 15: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Nov 16: Milan Live Music Club, Itlay

Nov 17: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 19: Cologne Club Volta, Germany

Nov 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Sal, Germany

Nov 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherland

Nov 23: Copenhagen Koncerthuset (Studio 2), Denmark

Nov 24: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 25: Oslo Rockerfeller, Norway

Nov 27: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 28: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 30: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 01: Bristol Fiddlers Club, UK

Dec 02: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Dec 05: Sheffield Foundry, UK

Dec 06: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Dec 07: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Dec 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Dec 10: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre, UK

Dec 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK