The latest trailer for the Pam & Tommy miniseries is here

A new trailer for the Hulu' and Disney+ Pam & Tommy miniseries has been released.

Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, the new original limited series is due to air on February 2, 2022 on Hulu and Disney+, and follows the couple's infamous sex tape scandal.

With three episodes directed by Craig Gillespie, the cast also includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who executive produced the eight-episode series.

The new trailer shows more of the aftermath from the video leak, which was privately filmed on the pair's honeymoon and stolen from their home by an electrician.

Last year, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee admitted he was “stoked” to watch the show. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said "I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, [it's a] really beautiful story.

“I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.

“The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

Speaking of the sex tape, Pamela Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, "I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans.

"I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."

Watch the trailer below: