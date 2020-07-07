The Knotfest streaming concert series continues with Judas Priest and Jinjer

Knotfest Online’s series of streaming events will continue this month with sets from Judas Priest and Jinjer.

The Slipknot-curated festival has been keeping fans entertained during the lockdown with archive concert streams and other entertainment – and the next two are guaranteed to keep rock and metal fans happy.

This Friday (July 9) will see a previously unreleased performance by Ukrainian outfit Jinjer broadcast from 5pm ET (10pm BST). It was filmed in Melbourne, Australia, in March this year.

Then on July 17 at 3pm ET (8pm BST), Judas Priest’s epic set from Wacken Open Air in 2015 will be shown.

The show was filmed in front of 85,000 fans on the band’s Redeemer Of Souls tour with a setlist containing tracks including Dragonaut, Halls Of Valhalla, Turbo Lover, Hell Bent For Leather, Beyond The Realms Of Death and Painkiller.

Keep your eye on Knotfest.com for more music entertainment, including Clown’s Electric Theater, promo videos, artist’s playlists and more.