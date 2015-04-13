Kinks musical wins Olivier Awards

Kinks play Sunny Afternoon was last night named Best New Musical at the prestigious Olivier Awards in London.

Band frontman Ray Davies was given an Outstanding Achievement Award for his work on the soundtrack.

And actors John Dagleish, who plays Ray, and George Maguire, who plays brother Dave, won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively.

The show, written by Joe Penhall, is based on Davies’ early years with the Kinks. It opened in London last May before moving to the West End.

Accepting his award, Davies said: “When you write songs you write about people. People are the source of my material. Next time you’re sitting in a park and you see someone like me looking at you, don’t phone the police – I’m just writing about you.”

He described the Kinks as “four of the unlikeliest pop stars you’ve ever seen.”

The chances of a Davies brothers reunion remain unclear after positive discussions in 2014 wound up in another war of words.