Bowie hails Kinks in sleeve notes

David Bowie has hailed the Kinks in the sleeve notes for an upcoming US compilation release.

The Essential Kinks marks the band’s 50th anniversary and the 48-track collection is set for launch next month via Legacy Recordings.

Bowie writes: “From their noisy and brash beginnings the Kinks have come to stand for some of the most enduring and heart-clutching pop of all time.

“They are in the gut of every British songwriter, and are indisputably a cornerstone of everything pop and rock. I love ‘em. The world loves ‘em. I’ve never head a Kinks song that I didn’t like.”

Speculation continues over a reunion featuring brothers Ray and Dave Davies, despite their difficult relationship. The pair played music together earlier this year, although another communication breakdown appeared to follow. Ray last month denied saying he was planning to put the band back together without his sibling, while Dave responded to the news by expressing his desire to get back together.

Bowie will release his own retrospective, Nothing Has Changed, in November, featuring new tracks and previously unreleased archive material.