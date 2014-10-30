Kinks wouldn't stand a chance these days

Ray Davies doesn't believe The Kinks would have made it in today's image-obsessed music scene.

The singer says he never considered himself a pop star and adds that he wouldn’t even have been allowed on TV in today’s climate as he isn’t “pretty” enough.

He tells The Telegraph: “Nowadays the Kinks wouldn’t even get on TV. I shouldn’t by any stretch of the imagination be the lead singer. I’ve seen myself on television and I’m not as pretty as I should be.”

He was never particular sure of the way he looked, but says the 1960s allowed him to press ahead without bowing to pressure to look a certain way. He adds: “I had a bit of a hang-up because everybody wanted to change the way I looked. I’m just the way I am.”

Davies also reiterated his position that The Kinks will never reform unless his brother Dave and drummer Mick Avory sort out their differences. He says: “I really can’t play with my brother as the Kinks and not have Mick in.

“Mick will work with him but Dave doesn’t want to work with Mick. Sibling rivalry is nothing on their rivalry. I have no idea what’s wrong with them.”

The Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon is currently running in London’s West End.