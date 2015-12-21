Kinks brothers reunion was fun - Dave

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies says it was fun to reunite with brother Ray on stage last week.

The singer joined his sibling’s band in London on Friday (December 18) for a rendition of classic track You Really Got Me, in front of a surprised and delighted crowd.

It was the first time in almost 20 years that they’d performed together. They’ve been involved in reunion speculation for several years, with Dave reporting in 2014 that they’d spent a short time working on music together.

Ray appeared on the Islington Assembly Hall stage towards the end of the show, and told his brother: “Your gift is wrapped under the Christmas tree – but unfortunately you’re banned from the house.” He then led the audience in a round of applause for the guitarist, before Dave invited him to move from a backing-vocal microphone to the lead one at centre stage. The pair shook hands at the end of the song before Ray left.

Dave later said: “I had a great time tonight in Islington. It was fun to play with Ray again.”