The Internet is now obsessing over this dramatic 1997 Fleetwood Mac performance of Silver Springs thanks to the success of TV series Daisy Jones & The Six

Back in 2019, Daisy Jones & The Six, a book inspired by the glamour and sleaze of a fictional 1970s rock band was published. Written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the book soon became a best-seller, with readers entranced by the seemingly familiar drama and heated relationships between the fictional band members.

Daisy Jones & The Six was actually inspired by the turbulent history of Fleetwood Mac, a fact which has now been brought into even closer focus via the TV adaptation of the novel currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

As the story follows the rise and fall of the make-believe rock band, it explores the relationship between frontwoman Daisy Jones and frontman Billy Dunne; a pair who transmit their emotions during live performances and through passive aggressive lyrics. Remind you of anyone?

Following the show's success, fans quickly set their attention on the real inspiration behind it; Fleetwood Mac, specifically their 1997 performance of their song Silver Springs, which was originally intended for their iconic album Rumours, but was shelved and later released as a B-side.

The rendition, which took place on The Dance tour, magnifies the tempestuous relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks and their long, unsettled history as former lovers. During the performance of the song, which was written by Nicks about the loss of their relationship, she turns her attention to her ex, eyes ablaze, while powerfully hammering out the lyrics 'You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you'.

Many watchers of Daisy Jones & The Six are now turning to TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to celebrate this iconic, heated moment within the Fleetwood Mac timeline, with numerous fans suggesting that this exact performance must really be what sparked the idea behind the show.

Reid confirmed this to be true, and says that it was this performance that inspired one of the original songs in the book, Regret Me.

“That concept of a woman’s right to be angry is absolutely based on Stevie Nicks singing Silver Springs at Lindsey Buckingham during their reunion [album and] show, The Dance [in 1997],” Jenkins Reid told The Guardian in 2019.

“I have always been very moved by Stevie Nicks singing that song the way she did then".

In another interview, it was also revealed that actor Sam Claflin (who plays Billy Dunne) was sent the performance by a friend ahead of his audition. “He was like, ‘Just channel this mate", he tells ELLE.

Following his successful casting, Claflin sent the video to co-star Riley Keough (Daisy Jones). “She’s like, ‘Whoa, this is Billy and Daisy,’” he says. “So I think we kind of, in a sense, wanted to channel that through the process.”

Speaking of the performance and how they used it for their own play-through of Regret Me on the show, he adds: “They’re on stage and she basically just turns away from the audience and just stares at him and just sings. And he’s like, ‘Oh God.’ And he’s sort of reluctantly staring back at her.

“And I think that that was the energy that we wanted to basically bring to that song every time they perform it. I think there’s a reluctance that [Billy’s] having to sing it.”

Check out fan videos about Fleetwood Mac's 1997 performance below:

the way she’s singing this to him here 20 years after the song was first released, like… he never got away from the sound of the woman who loved him fr pic.twitter.com/cLjONhE4ESMarch 3, 2023 See more

I’m still here (the 1997 performance of silver springs where stevie nicks sings the lyrics “you’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you” to lindsey buckingham’s face) pic.twitter.com/P9xaE8bxHDMarch 12, 2023 See more