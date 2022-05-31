Stranger Things actor "listened to a lot of heavy metal" to get into character

Be it the escalated sense of horror sewn throughout each episode, the fascinating new baddie (don't worry, no spoilers here, promise) or the unlikely rebirth of Kate Bush as a viral sensation, Stranger Things season 4 is already grabbing headlines all over the place.

It's a season awash with fun new additions to the series' ever-expanding cast of characters, too, and few have resonated more keenly than lovably eccentric, Dungeons & Dragons-obsessed metalhead Eddie Munson. Leader of the Hawkins High D&D group Hellfire Club, who have taken beloved Stranger Things protagonists Dustin and Mike under their wing come the start of Episode 1 of the new season, Eddie quickly becomes a central part of the plot as some grizzly goings-on pull our favourite fictional Indiana town back into yet another hellish turn of events.

Donning a spectacular 80s heavy metal perm, plus denim battle jacket complete with giant Dio back patch and W.A.S.P. pin badge, Eddie certainly looks like the real deal, and actor Joe Quinn has confirmed in a new interview that he got stuck into heavy music to help immerse himself in the character.

"I listened to a lot of heavy metal," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "That was my... God, it's impossible to not sound pretentious when you say it, but, yeah, that was my way in."

"I've played [guitar] since I was 7," he adds, noting that his love of Jack Black-led 2003 musical comedy School Of Rock helped foster a love of the Gibson SG. "I wouldn't consider myself a brilliant guitarist, but I can play it. That was very lucky because those scripts came out, I think, at some point in the pandemic. I did start practicing pretty furiously."

Quinn also notes the importance that Eddie Munson's already iconic barnet has played in helping to establish the character. "I mean, it's objectively ridiculous," he says," but it serves the character really well. It's very useful as an actor to put something on and instantly you feel like you're looking at a different person."

Part one of the new season of Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.