"America, we will see you very soon": Mongolian folk metal sensations The Hu to support Iron Maiden on expanded North American Future Past Tour

Bruce Dickinson might be busy with his solo work right now, but the Iron Maiden machine is firing back into gear for 2024.

The band have just announced an additional date for their upcoming North American leg of the The Future Past World Tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on October 9.

Maiden also confirmed this was the final North American show to be added to this tour, set to begin in San Diego on October 4 and run until November 17, when it will wrap up San Antonio, Texas.

As well as the new date, Iron Maiden also announced that Mongolian folk metal sensations The Hu will be supporting them for all dates in North America.

Speaking about being invited on the tour, throat singer and Morin Khuur player Enkush said, “Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations."

"The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

The Future Past World Tour began in Slovenia in May 2023. Celebrating songs from both the band's latest album, Senjutsu and 1986's Somewhere In Time, as well as lesser played classics, the first run of dates ended at California's Power Trip festival in October that same year. The band are set to resume touring on September 1 in Perth, Australia, touring the country with metalcore legends Killswitch Engage.

For the full list of dates, visit the band's official website or check out the official tour poster below.