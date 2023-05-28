Iron Maiden kick off The Future Past tour: live debuts for five songs

Iron Maiden have played the first show of this year's The Future Past Tour. The band performed a 15-song set at the 12,000-capacity Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The set for the tour is centred around two albums, and features previously unperformed songs from the 2021's Senjutsu alongside a focus on 1986’s Somewhere In Time collection.

The set included live debuts for Days Of Future Past, The Time Machine, Death Of The Celts and Hell On Earth from Senjestsu, and one for Alexander The Great, from Somewhere in Time. The set opened with two songs the band haven't performed this century, Caught Somewhere in Time (last performed on the Somewhere On Tour tour in 1987), and Stranger in a Strange Land, a fixture on 1999's The Ed Hunter Tour setlist.

Iron Maiden's previous live show was the concluding show of the Legacy Of The Beast tour at the Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL, USA, and a number of classic Maiden songs performed that night have been dropped for the rejigged 2023 set, including Hallowed Be Thy Name, The Number Of The Beast, Run To The Hills, Flight Of Icarus and Aces High.

Full setlist and fan-shot videos below.

Iron Maiden's The Future Past tour continues with a pair of shows at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 30 and 31. Full dates below.

Iron Maiden setlist:

Caught Somewhere in Time

Stranger in a Strange Land

The Writing on the Wall

Days of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death of the Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander the Great

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

Encore

Hell on Earth

The Trooper

Wasted Years

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2023

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Tickets are on sale now.