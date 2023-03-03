The Hu announce Rumble Of Thunder European tour

Mongolian sensations The Hu have announced an extensive European tour for the summer. The run of 28 shows kicks off at the Nova Rock Festival festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, on June 7, and concludes at the Malakoff Festival in Nordfjordeid, Norway, on July 22. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab), full dates below.

Last month, the band shared the first episodes of their mini-docuseries Citizens of The World, which details the band's formation and rise to success. The second episode was released yesterday (both episodes can be watched below).

Earlier in February the band unveiled a new version of This Is Mongol, one of the standout tracks from their second album Rumble Of Thunder. The song was originally released as the first single from the album in May last year, but the reworked version – This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) – featured a new vocal, from Alice In Chains singer William DuVall.

Previously, the band had reworked three tracks from their debut album The Gereg with other musicians: a new version of Wolf Totem featuring Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, a version of Yuve Yuve Yu with guest vocals from Ashes To New singer Danny Case, and a dazzling version of Song Of Women starring Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale.

The Hu: Rumble Of Thunder European Tour 2023

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Liverpool Academy, UK

Jun 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jun 16: Landgraaf Pinkpop 2023, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Jun 21: Norwich University of East Anglia, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 23: Newcastle NX, UK

Jun 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie Artefact, France

Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter 2023, Belgium

Jul 02: Heslinki Festival, Finland

Jul 04: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 26, Germany

Jul 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxemburg

Jul 06: Aix-les-bains Musilack 2023, France

Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool Festival 2023, Spain

Jul 10: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Jul 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jul 13: Dresden Alter Schlachtohf, Germany

Jul 15: Wroclaw Center Concert A2, Poland

Jul 16: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Budapest Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 20: Bontida Electric Castle Festival, Romania

Jul 22: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Festival, Norway