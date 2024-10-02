“The Horrors are never-ending.” The Horrors announce new album Night Life, share moody single The Silence That Remains, unveil intimate UK tour plans

The Horrors return, shrouded in darkness

The Horrors
The Horrors will release their sixth studio album, Night Life, on March 21 via Fiction Records. And the Southend-on-Sea post-punk band are offering a taste of what to expect with the release of dark and moody new single, The Silence That Remains.

In a statement, the band say: “The Silence That Remains is a 3am insomnia walk through the city, retracing our steps and putting the past to bed. Our new chapter is beginning and we’re looking forward to taking you with us. The Horrors are never-ending.”

The tracklisting for Night Life is:

1. Ariel
2. Silent Sister
3. The Silence That Remains
4. Trial By Fire
5. The Feeling Is Gone
6. Lotus Eater
7. More Than Life
8. When The Rhythm Breaks
9. LA Runaway

In reference to the nine-track album's title, the band's representatives say, “The Night Life here is not the vim and vigour of pubs and clubs. It’s the thoughts that happen under the cover of darkness; the places your mind takes you when the rest of the world is asleep.”

The album itself is “born out of a desire to revive the raw, instinctive spirit of the band’s early work”, we're informed.

Watch the video for The Silence That Remains below:

The band - now consisting of vocalist Faris Badwan, bassist Rhys Webb, keyboardist Amelia Kidd and drummer Jordan Cook - will embark on a low-key UK tour next month.

The dates are:

Nov 27: Bedford Esquires
Nov 28: London The ICA
Dec 03: Manchester Yes (Pink Room)
Dec 04: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall
Dec 05: Glasgow Room 2
Dec 12: Blackpool Bootleg Social
Dec 13: Bristol Strange Brew
Dec 14: Southend, Chinnerys

Tickets go on general sale on October 11, at 10am, here.

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.