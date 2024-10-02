“The Horrors are never-ending.” The Horrors announce new album Night Life, share moody single The Silence That Remains, unveil intimate UK tour plans

The Horrors will release their sixth studio album, Night Life, on March 21 via Fiction Records. And the Southend-on-Sea post-punk band are offering a taste of what to expect with the release of dark and moody new single, The Silence That Remains.



In a statement, the band say: “The Silence That Remains is a 3am insomnia walk through the city, retracing our steps and putting the past to bed. Our new chapter is beginning and we’re looking forward to taking you with us. The Horrors are never-ending.”

The tracklisting for Night Life is:



1. Ariel

2. Silent Sister

3. The Silence That Remains

4. Trial By Fire

5. The Feeling Is Gone

6. Lotus Eater

7. More Than Life

8. When The Rhythm Breaks

9. LA Runaway

In reference to the nine-track album's title, the band's representatives say, “The Night Life here is not the vim and vigour of pubs and clubs. It’s the thoughts that happen under the cover of darkness; the places your mind takes you when the rest of the world is asleep.”



The album itself is “born out of a desire to revive the raw, instinctive spirit of the band’s early work”, we're informed.



Watch the video for The Silence That Remains below:

The Horrors - The Silence That Remains (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band - now consisting of vocalist Faris Badwan, bassist Rhys Webb, keyboardist Amelia Kidd and drummer Jordan Cook - will embark on a low-key UK tour next month.

The dates are:



Nov 27: Bedford Esquires

Nov 28: London The ICA

Dec 03: Manchester Yes (Pink Room)

Dec 04: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Dec 05: Glasgow Room 2

Dec 12: Blackpool Bootleg Social

Dec 13: Bristol Strange Brew

Dec 14: Southend, Chinnerys



Tickets go on general sale on October 11, at 10am, here.