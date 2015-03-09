The Heretic Order name debut album

London outfit The Heretic Order will release their debut album, All Hail The Order, later this year via Massacre Records.

The band – guitarist and vocalist Lord Ragnar Wagner, bassist Rotted Skull, drummer Evil E and guitarist Count Marcel La Vey – issued a video for their track Burn Witch Burn last summer, just prior to their performance at Bloodstock in August.

Skull tells Metal As Fuck: “It’s been a good first year for us. We were born last March, we played at Bloodstock and we also finished our album – so our goal for this first year has been achieved.

“We’re starting to see all the classic bands get to retirement age. In the next five to ten years, metal might go further underground. Watch out for The Heretic Order in 2015 – be very afraid!”

The Heretic Order perform at the Metal Hammer-sponsored Hammerfest in Pwllheli, North Wales, this weekend, before playing a series of spring shows in April and May.

UK TOUR

Mar 14: Hammerfest

Apr 17: London Purple Turtle

May 22: Bromsgrove Stoke Prior

May 30: London Dome

May 31: Barnsley Rock And Blues Venue