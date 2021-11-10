The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost announce very first live show

Canterbury-esque prog rockers The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost, who feature members of Engineers, Bluetones, theaudience and more, have announced they will play their very first live show at London's St. Pancras Old Church on April 20.

"We are delighted to be performing live and indebted to Rob and Bobby from StarShaped promotions for having the good faith to put the gig on," say Billy Reeves and Mark Morriss from the band. "The St Pancras Old Church is ideal, we can use their upright piano which will save a lot of heavy lifting. The live versions will be different; mellower and moody. More 60s. The band will be augmented in the flesh by Richard Archer from Hard-Fi and the Chertsey charmer, Mr Gordon Mills Jr. There will also be some as-yet-unheard songs too. See you there.”

The seeds for The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost were sewn with former 90s indie band theaudience member Billy Reeves who resurrected musical ideas and demos with Bluetones singer Mark Morriss, Mark Peters from Engineers and keyboard player Crayola Lectern from Lost Horizons and Departure Lounge.

The band released their debut album Afters earlier this year which features a stellar guest list, including Thomas Anderson of fellow Kscope signees Gazpacho, Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins, Dale Davis from Amy Winehouse’s band and Andy Lewis from Paul Weller’s band.

Get Afters.