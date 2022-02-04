The Heavy Metal Truants are recruiting riders for their 10th anniversary cycle to raise money for children's charities

The Heavy Metal Truants have returned for another year's worth of fundraising activities, including their annual ride to Download Festival.

Founded in 2013 by Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the HMT have been breaking a sweat with metalheads and musicians alike to raise money for children's charities.

Fortunately, just in time for their 10th anniversary, the annual cycle to Download Festival at Castle Donningham is back on, following two years of event cancellations due to Covid. The ride is 175 miles long and starts off in London.

To replace the physical cycles over the last few years, virtual rides were organised to make sure the funds kept coming in, and saw countless people using their home exercise equipment to get into the HMT spirit. And better yet, 2020's edition saw the organisation have their best year to date, while 2021's success saw them smash their first million. Now, they've got their sights set on reaching 10.

With the world now getting back to normal, 2022's instalment will mark the first ever hybrid physical and virtual event, taking place from May 30 until June 10, and will consist of a walk, run and of course, a cycle, alongside the physical journey to Download Festival.

Previous riders who've jumped on the saddle in the name of HMT have included Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Thunder's Luke Morley, Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg, Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto and Judas Priest's Andy Sneap, among many others. British icon Brian Blessed has even given the team his approval, and you can't get a higher honour than that really, can you?

On top of cycle rides, the organisation put on raffles, memorabilia auctions and Heavy Metal Curry nights which see metal royalty tucking down together for an evening of delicious food and fundraising. If you think having a curry with the likes of Devin Townsend, Scott Gorham, Mick Box and Thunder makes for a good night out, you'd be correct.

Money raised from the events will go to four children's charities, including Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline, and Save the Children, who help improve the lives of children and young people.