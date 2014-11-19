The Haunted & Decapitated men form Eldvag

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund and ex-Decapitated drummer Kerim ‘Krimh’ Lechner have joined forces to form Eldvag.

The pair are now actively looking for a singer for the project – and Englund reveals he doesn’t have a set sound in mind.

He says: “We’re not searching for any particular kind of vocalist. We just feel that the singer is the last piece of the puzzle that will form the outcome of this project. It could be clean, opera, growling – you name it. We want to hear it all.”

They’ve released a video of them in the studio playing together on an un-named track and are asking potential candidates to download it and then upload their versions to either YouTube or Soundcloud.

Meanwhile Lechner recently completed work on Krimhera, the latest album from his solo project Krimh. It’s due to be released on December 10. Earlier this year The Haunted released a hard-hitting promo for Cutting Teeth. The track’s lifted from their Exit Wounds album which launched in August.