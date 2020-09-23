Trending

The Great British Bake Off went full on ROCK last night, and Twitter had a meltdown

David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Blink-182 cakes? A viking metal baker? Something weird is going on with the Great British Bake Off – and we like it

What’s the first thing that springs to mind when you think of The Great British Bake Off? Frantic amateur bakers sweating over hot ovens while Noel Fielding cracks innuendos about “soggy bottoms” and “tight balls”, right? It’s certainly not rock stars and viking metal.

But it looks like the beloved British baking show is flying its rock’n’roll flag high in 2020. In the first episode of the brand new series of GBBO, the showstopper task asked contestants to create cake-based sculptures of people they admired.

While some contestants went for historical figures such as Marie Antionette, and others opted to recreate Sir David Attenborough and documentary make Louis Theroux, three absolute baking heroes decided they’d model their cakes on rock icons – namely Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and, bizarrely, Blink-182 icon Tom DeLonge.

The results were interesting. And by that, we mean absolutely hilarious – to the extent that it caused a Twitter mini-meltdown.

Here's the reaction to one brave baker’s attempt to capture the majesty of Freddie Mercury via the medium of sponge.

Another contestant’s David Bowie fared even worse – though given the end result looked like Aladdin Sane has just been giving a mullering outside the pub on a Friday night, it’s hard to argue with the reaction. 

And then there’s the frankly terrifying cake based on former Blink-182 frontman and full time flying saucer-botherer Tom DeLonge.

As if all that wasn’t enough, it turns one of the bakers on this year’s series is a bona fide metal fan. 

In her intro tape, West Sussex-based Lottie declared that she liked to bake while listening to viking metal, as Sabaton played over the top (yes, we know that Sabaton aren't strictly ‘viking metal’, but now isn’t the time to argue).

Though as somebody pointed out, Lottie missed a trick in the showstopper round…

We don't know about you, but we're definitely #TeamLottie when it comes to this year’s Bake Off.

Now, where did we put the self-raising flour and mold of Lemmy’s head…

