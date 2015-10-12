The Ghost Inside announce UK tour

The Ghost Inside have announced a 14-date UK winter tour.

They’ll kick off in Newcastle on February 12 and wrap up the run of shows in Manchester on the 27th of the month.

They released a video for their track Move Me last week, taken from their 2014 album Dear Youth.

Frontman Jonathan Vigil said of the promo: “Everyone has those times when things don’t go their way. Sometimes it’s worse than others and it feels like it will never end.

“The thing to remember is that just as easily as things went south, it could all turn back around in the blink of an eye. Almost as if you’re waking up from a bad dream.”

They’ll tour North America later this month and head to Australia in December.

The Ghost Inside UK tour

Feb 12: Newcastle O2 Academy

Feb 13: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Feb 14: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Feb 16: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Feb 17: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 18: Leeds Stylus

Feb 19: Glasgow Garage

Feb 20: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 22: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 23: Bristol Marble Factory

Feb 24: Birmingham O2 Institute Library

Feb 25: Brighton Concorde 2

Feb 26: London Koko

Feb 27: Manchester Academy Club