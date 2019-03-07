The Get Up Kids are back with new album Problems - check out video for Satellite

Kansas City rockers The Get Up Kids have announced they’ll release a new studio album this spring.

It’s titled Problems and it’s set to arrive on May 10 via Big Scary Monsters. It’s the band’s first full-length record since 2011’s There Are Rules and follows their 2018 EP Kicker.

Guitarist Jim Suptic says: “I’m 41 now, I could never write a song like when I was 19 – all those ‘I miss my girlfriend’ kind of songs. It’s always important to us to write about wherever we are right now.”

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Pryor adds: “A big part of the reason why we started writing new songs in the first place is that we have things we want to say about this moment in time.

“We’re still so connected to our past and where this all came from – it’s definitely a celebration of the fact that we still get to do this.”

To mark the announcement, The Get Up Kids have launched a video for their new single titled Satellite, which can be watched below.

Pryor says: “I started writing Satellite about my son who’s 14 and a total introvert – not antisocial, he just genuinely likes to keep to himself. But then somewhere down the line I started singing about myself – about how even when you’re playing a show to a room full of people, I can still feel anxious and isolated.”

The Get Up Kids will play at the UK’s Slam Dunk North on May 25 and Slam Dunk South the following day.

The Get Up Kids: Problems

1. Satellite

2. The Problem Is Me

3. Salina

4. Now Or Never

5. Lou Barlow

6. Fairweather Friends

7. Common Ground

8. Waking Up Alone

9. The Advocate

10. Symphony of Silence

11. Brakelines

12. Your Ghost Is Gone