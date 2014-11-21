The Gentle Storm live band unveiled

Anneke van Giersbergen has unveiled the live lineup of The Gentle Storm, her collaborative project with Arjen Lucassen.

And she’s hailed the outfit’s energy after enjoying their first full rehearsal for their 2015 tour in support of debut album The Diary.

She reports: “Ladies and gentlemen, I present Ed Warby, Joost van den Broek, Johan van Stratum, Merel Bechtold and Ferry Duijsens. After our rehearsal there’s only one thing I can say – wow! What a sound and energy! Can’t wait for the upcoming shows.”

Lucassen, who’d originally declined to make any live appearances, will take part in their debut show in Amsterdam on March 26.