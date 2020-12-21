The first preview of Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary is online, and it looks incredible

Given access to over 60 hours of unseen film footage and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, Peter Jackson’s forthcoming Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back promises to be a genuinely revelatory look at the inner workings of the most famous musical group in history. And on the evidence of the first preview of the doc released by Jackson, it could be a real ‘must see’ film for 2021.

Featuring intimate footage of the Scouse quartet filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969, the documentary follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they as they plan their first live show in over two years, and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The also film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' final live performance as a group, their rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other classic songs included on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

“We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat,” says Peter Jackson, “so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back. We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

The Beatles: Get Back will open in UK cinemas on August 27, 2021

Former Beatle Paul McCartney released his latest solo album, McCartney III, on December 18. Last month McCartney revealed that he still mentally consults with his former songwriting partner John Lennon when piecing together new musical ideas.

“We collaborated for so long, I think, ‘OK, what would he think of this? What would he say now?’” McCartney revealed in Uncut magazine, reported on NME.com. “We’d both agree that this new song I’m talking about is going nowhere.”

“So instead of sitting around, we’d destroy it and remake it. I started that process yesterday in the studio. I took the vocal off it and decided to write a new vocal. I think it’s heading in a better direction now.”