The Fall Of Troy give away album

The Fall Of Troy have made their latest album free to download.

Entitled OK, the US outfit say they took the decision to thank fans for the support they’ve shown to the band over the years.

The group say: “This album represents hope – that things can be different, that the past doesn’t have to always weigh on the present. We give this album to you now for free because we know that you deserve it.

“Rather than try to squeeze every penny from people who have given us opportunities beyond our wildest dreams, we wanted to give you a gift for all the gifts you’ve given us over the years.

“If you would like to support us further, you can do so through donating what you see fit, or by purchasing a vinyl or merch bundle.”

In addition, the group have announced a world tour which will kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on July 5.

Jul 05: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Jul 06: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Jul 07: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia

Jul 14: San Francisco Social Hall, CA

Jul 15: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Jul 16: San Diego Soma Side Stage, CA

Jul 17: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ

Jul 20: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX

Jul 21: Austin Mohawk, TX

Jul 22: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jul 23: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Jul 25: Nashville Ext/In, TN

Jul 26: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 27: Orlando The Social, FL

Jul 28: Margate O’Malley’s Sports Bar, FL

Jul 29: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jul 30: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

Jul 31: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Aug 01: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Aug 02: Baltimore The Ottobar, MD

Aug 03: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Aug 05: New York Webster Hal, NY

Aug 06: Boston Royal, MA

Aug 07: Montreal Les Kata Combes, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Aug 09: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

Aug 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Aug 11: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Aug 12: Ferndale The Loving Touch, MI

Aug 13: Chicago The Bottom Lounge, MI

Aug 14: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Aug 15: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Aug 16: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Aug 17: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Aug 19: Seattle Chop Suey, WA

Aug 20: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Aug 27: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Aug 28: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Aug 29: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Aug 30: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Aug 31: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Sep 01: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Sep 02: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Sep 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Sep 04: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 05: Vienna B72, Austria

Sep 06: Modena La Tenda, Switzerland

Sep 07: Baden Werrk, Switzerland

Sep 08: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Sep 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 10: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Sep 11: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Sep 13: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Sep 14: London The Scala, UK

Sep 15: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Sep 16: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Sep 17: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Sep 19: Minsk Brugge, Belarus

Sep 20: St Petersburg Clubzal, Russia

Sep 21: Moscow Stereohall, Russia

Sep 22: Samara Zvezda, Russia

Sep 23: Yekaterinburg Nirvana, Russia