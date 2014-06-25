The Enid confirm one-off special for Resonance

The Enid have confirmed they'll perform Barclay James Harvest track Mockingbird for the first and only time at the Resonance festival in August.

Robert John Godfrey and co headline the third of four nights at the Bedford in Balham, London, with Bigelf, NoSound, Mostly Autumn and many others on the bill.

The Enid – who are marking their 40th anniversary with a number of live shows across the UK – say: “Originally recorded by BJH in 1971 for the Once Again album, this will be a never-to-be-repeated exclusive.

“Robert has re-energised The Enid with its current lineup, which includes the charismatic and majestic vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Joe Payne. His unique style, mixed with Robert’s arrangement of Mockingbird, along with a specially-constructed set, make this a must-see show.”

Resonance is sponsored by Prog and runs from July 31 to August 3, with all proceeds donated to MacMillan Cancer Support. Tickets are on sale now.

July 31

Prog Stage: Mostly Autumn, Robert Webb Masterclass, Kalamus

August 1

**Prog Stage: **NoSound, Lifesigns, John Mitchell

Synergy Stage: Thumpermonkey, Fuzzy Nautilus, Moheir

**Jack Daniel’s Stage: **Also Eden, Red Letters, Stella+

August 2

**Prog Stage: **The Enid, Henry Fool, Anna Phoebe, The Tirith, Halo Tora

Synergy Stage: The Fierce And The Dead, Trojan Horse, Unto Us, Triage, The Far Meadow, Guy Manning, Jack Arthurs, Matt Stevens

August 3

**Prog Stage: **Bigelf, Anglagard, The Gift, Synaesthesia, Maschine

Synergy Stage: KingBathMat, Frances Lickerish & Secret Garden, Luna Rossa, I Am Your Autopilot, S Ray Quartet, A Formal Horse, Rat Face Lewey, Parallax Faction

**Jack Daniel’s Stage: **Aeon Zen, Jupiter Falls, Mr So & So, HekZ, Mothers Ruin, Babajack