The Doors' legendary 1968 Hollywood Bowl concert is hitting cinemas

The Doors' iconic 1968 performance at the Hollywood Bowl is to hit cinemas for one night only. The event is to coincide with the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album L.A. Woman.

Screenings of The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition will take place in cinemas worldwide on November 4. Featuring never-before-seen footage from the night, the film will additionally contain interviews with the band's surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger, as they discuss the legacy of L.A. Woman.

Remastered in Dolby ATMOS®, the concert film was also mixed by longtime engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick in 5.1 surround sound, making for both a visually and musically "stunning" experience.

The footage of the performance has been restored from original camera negatives and remixed and mastered using original multi-track tapes, and will include the songs Hello, I Love You, The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat), Light My Fire and The End.

Speaking of the event, guitarist Krieger says, “The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front row seat at the Hollywood Bowl.”

On top of the screening, The Doors are to release a reissue of L.A. Woman on December 3. The new reissue will feature a 3xCD/1xLP box set of a newly remastered version of the album, alongside two bonus discs of unreleased material.

For more information, visit the event's website. Tickets will go on sale on September 21.