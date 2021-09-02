The Doors’ L.A. Woman set for deluxe 50th anniversary edition

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Doors’ sixth studio album L.A. Woman – and the milestone will be celebrated with a deluxe edition on December 3 via Rhino.

The 2021 edition will be presented in a 3CD/1LP set and contain more than two hours of previously unreleased studio outtakes and the original demo of Riders On The Storm, which was recently unearthed on an unmarked tape reel.

The Sunset Sound version of the classic track can be listened to below.

The L.A. Woman 50th anniversary edition has been newly remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, with the package also containing the stereo mix of the original record and 17 studio outtakes. In addition, L.A. Woman will be released on digital and streaming platforms, including a new Dolby Atmos mix of the original album by Botnick.

Botnick says: “The previously unreleased reels here – serial takes of The Changeling, Love Her Madly, Riders On The Storm and L.A. Woman – depict a band obsessed with groove while executing turns and flourishes with the precision of a well-drilled soul combo. The idea was to go from song to song, to let it flow.”

The album will also include extensive liner notes by veteran music journalist David Fricke, who “explores the whirlwind making of the album, which would be the last with Jim Morrison, who died in Paris a few months after its release.”

Fricke writes: “Morrison may never have come back to The Doors but with his death, L.A. Woman became rebirth, achievement, and finale, all at once. It’s the blues too – original blues, as Morrison promised. Fifty years later, there is still nothing like it.”

New vinyl releases: Here’s what’s coming out in rock, metal and prog

Cheap vinyl records: the best vinyl records on sale right now

The Doors: L.A. Woman 50th anniversary - out December 3

This special 3CD/1LP edition of The Doors' sixth album L.A. Woman not only features a new remix of the record, but it is also packed with more than two hours of previously unreleased material. Pre-order now from Townsend Music.View Deal

The Doors: L.A. Woman 50th anniversary

CD1: Original Stereo Mix Remastered

1. The Changeling

2. Love Her Madly

3. Been Down So Long

4. Cars Hiss By My Window

5. L.A. Woman

6. L’America

7. Hyacinth House

8. Crawling King Snake

9. The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)

10. Riders On The Storm

Bonus Tracks

11. Hyacinth House (Demo)

12. Riders On The Storm: Sunset Sound Version (Original Demo)

CD2: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 1

1. The Changeling

2. Love Her Madly

3. Riders On The Storm

4. L.A. Woman (Part 1)

CD3: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 2

1. L.A. Woman” (Part 2)

2. She Smells So Nice

3. Rock Me Baby

4. Mr. Mojo Risin’

5. Baby Please Don’t Go

6. L.A. Woman” (Part 3)

7. Been Down So Long

8. Get Out Of My Life Woman

9. Crawling King Snake

10. The Bastard Son Of Jimmy & Mama Reed (Cars Hiss By My Window)

11. Been Down So Long

12. Mystery Train

13. The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)

LP: L.A. Woman (Original stereo mix remastered)

Side One

1. The Changeling

2. Love Her Madly

3. Been Down So Long

4. Cars Hiss By My Window

5. L.A. Woman

Side Two

1. L’America

2. Hyacinth House

3. Crawling King Snake

4. The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)

5. Riders On The Storm