Trending

The Doors complete singles collection set for release

By News  

The Doors entire singles collection set to arrive on CD, Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set in September

The Doors vinyl box set
The Doors vinyl box set

A complete collection of singles by The Doors is to be released later this year.

Simply titled The Doors: The Singles, the package brings together all of their singles and B-sides for the first time on 2CD, 2CD/Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set and will be issued via Rhino on September 15.

The 2CD release contains all 20 US singles along with their corresponding B-sides, plus four extra mono radio cuts.

The 2CD/Blu-ray package features all the content from the 2CD version plus 1973 compilation The Best Of The Doors on Blu-ray for the first time.

Meanwhile, the vinyl box set comes with all 20 US singles and B-sides on 20 separate 7-inch vinyl pressings with original cover art presented in a lift-top box and limited to 10,000 copies worldwide.

The collection will also be available for digital download and on streaming services.

The group will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first no.1 hit with a 7-inch reissue of Light My Fire featuring artwork from the original Japanese release. It’s limited to 7500 copies.

Find the full tracklist for The Doors: The Singles below.

The Doors: The Singles tracklist

CD1

  1. Break On Through (To The Other Side)
  2. End Of The Night
  3. Light My Fire
  4. The Crystal Ship
  5. People Are Strange
  6. Unhappy Girl
  7. Love Me Two Times
  8. Moonlight Drive
  9. The Unknown Soldier
  10. We Could Be So Good Together
  11. Hello, I Love You
  12. Love Street
  13. Touch Me
  14. Wild Child
  15. Wishful Sinful
  16. Who Scared You
  17. Tell All The People
  18. Easy Ride
  19. Runnin’ Blue
  20. Do It
  21. You Make Me Real
  22. Roadhouse Blues
  23. Love Her Madly
  24. (You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further
  25. Riders On The Storm
  26. The Changeling

CD2

  1. Tightrope Ride
  2. Variety Is The Spice Of Life
  3. Ships W/ Sails
  4. In The Eye Of The Sun
  5. Get Up And Dance
  6. Treetrunk
  7. The Mosquito
  8. It Slipped My Mind
  9. The Piano Bird
  10. Good Rockin’
  11. Roadhouse Blues (Live)
  12. Albinoni: Adagio
  13. Gloria (Live)
  14. Moonlight Drive (Live)
  15. Hello, I Love You (Mono Radio Version)
  16. Touch Me (Mono Radio Version)
  17. Wishful Sinful (Mono Radio Version)
  18. Tell All The People (Mono Radio Version)

The Doors - The Doors (50th Anniversary Reissue) album review