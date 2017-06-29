The Doors complete singles collection set for release

A complete collection of singles by The Doors is to be released later this year.

Simply titled The Doors: The Singles, the package brings together all of their singles and B-sides for the first time on 2CD, 2CD/Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set and will be issued via Rhino on September 15.

The 2CD release contains all 20 US singles along with their corresponding B-sides, plus four extra mono radio cuts.

The 2CD/Blu-ray package features all the content from the 2CD version plus 1973 compilation The Best Of The Doors on Blu-ray for the first time.

Meanwhile, the vinyl box set comes with all 20 US singles and B-sides on 20 separate 7-inch vinyl pressings with original cover art presented in a lift-top box and limited to 10,000 copies worldwide.

The collection will also be available for digital download and on streaming services.

The group will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first no.1 hit with a 7-inch reissue of Light My Fire featuring artwork from the original Japanese release. It’s limited to 7500 copies.

Find the full tracklist for The Doors: The Singles below.

The Doors: The Singles tracklist

CD1

Break On Through (To The Other Side) End Of The Night Light My Fire The Crystal Ship People Are Strange Unhappy Girl Love Me Two Times Moonlight Drive The Unknown Soldier We Could Be So Good Together Hello, I Love You Love Street Touch Me Wild Child Wishful Sinful Who Scared You Tell All The People Easy Ride Runnin’ Blue Do It You Make Me Real Roadhouse Blues Love Her Madly (You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further Riders On The Storm The Changeling

CD2

Tightrope Ride Variety Is The Spice Of Life Ships W/ Sails In The Eye Of The Sun Get Up And Dance Treetrunk The Mosquito It Slipped My Mind The Piano Bird Good Rockin’ Roadhouse Blues (Live) Albinoni: Adagio Gloria (Live) Moonlight Drive (Live) Hello, I Love You (Mono Radio Version) Touch Me (Mono Radio Version) Wishful Sinful (Mono Radio Version) Tell All The People (Mono Radio Version)

