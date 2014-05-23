The Dillinger Escape Plan are playing the Golden Gods main show

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been upgraded from HMS Hammer to the actual Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World Of Tanks – taking place 16th June.

The Golden Gods just got a lot more unpredictable. The masters of chaos, The Dillinger Escape Plan, have had their slot on the pre-show boat party upgraded to the actual awards ceremony itself! Imagine that: Steel Panther, Behemoth, Black Stone Cherry, While She Sleeps and The Dillinger Escape Plan all in one packed night of rock and metal. But who is replacing Dillinger on the boat? Well, how about Orange Goblin AND Hounds! This boozy bunch fill the TDEP hole and complete the HMS Hammer line-up, so it’s Upon A Burning Body, Dying Fetus, Kill Devil Hill, Hounds and Orange Goblin. JUST TRY TELLING US THAT ISN’T AMAZING.

Voting has now closed in the Golden Gods, but if you voted and added your name to the hat, you could be in with a chance of coming with us to the biggest and most metal party on Earth.

But if you can’t wait for the awards themselves, the awesome people at last.fm have created a special radio station of the nominees. Have a listen here!