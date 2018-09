The Devil Wears Prada enter the puppet world in their video for Sailor's Prayer.

The track comes from their fifth album, 8:18, which was released last year via Roadrunner Records. Hollywood director Robert Sexton, who’s previously worked with Hellyeah, Amen, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, made the promo.

8:18 tracklist

Gloom 2. Rumors 3. First Sight 4. War 5. 8:18 6. Sailor’s Prayer 7. Care More 8. Martyrs 9. Black & Blue 10. Transgress 11. Number Eleven 12. Home for Grave 13. In Heart

TDWP: Sailor’s Prayer