The Defiled stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we chat with Stitch and The AvD from London metal stalwarts The Defiled.

Plus we’ll be bringing you the the debut album comes from Bury Tomorrow and music from Avatar, Cradle Of Filth, Deadly Circus Fire, Devin Townsend, Alice Cooper and Evil Scarecrow.

We also talk about the news that a Scottish couple recently had an unexpected wedding guest in the shape of rock legend Roger Daltrey. The Who star, who was also staying at the hotel, jumped on stage and gave an impromptu performance of I Can’t Explain. How apt.

Anyway, it got us thinking… what’s the weirdest or strangest thing you’ve seen or experienced at a wedding? Keep it clean.

