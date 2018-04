Deadly Circus Fire have released a video for their track House Of Plagues.

The track is taken from the prog metallers’ upcoming second album, which is the subject of a Pledgemusic campaign. The British band are close to reaching their campaign target, with two weeks left to go.

A range of pledge packages are available for fans who contribute to the as-yet-unnamed album, due out in 2015. It will be the follow-up to 2013’s The King And The Bishop.