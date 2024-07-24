“Every time I go on tour, I miss it a lot”: What are Babymetal’s favourite foods? We found the answer!

Babymetal have picked their five favourite foods in a new Metal Hammer interview.
Hammer caught up with the kawaii metal trio – Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal – at Download Festival in Donington, UK, last month and got them to create their dream menu.
Su-Metal begins by voicing her love for hamburgers.
“I really love hamburgers!” the vocalist declares.
“Whenever I go on tour, I’m always looking for a delicious hamburger shop. Especially, I love bacon cheeseburgers. With a chocolate shake, it’s a pretty good combo, I think.”
Moametal then explains how much she adores omelette with rice.
“During our tours, I really miss eating omelettes with rice – it’s my favourite!” she says.
“It’s my special omelette with rice, so I won’t let anyone else [have any of it]!”
See all five of the J-metal sensations’ choices by watching the interview in the video player below.
Babymetal released their latest studio album, The Other One, last year.
Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth gave the album a glowing 8/10 review.
“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth.
“The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”
The band released a standalone single, Ratatata, in May. The track was a collaboration with German synth-metal pair Electric Callboy.
Babymetal will tour North America this year, with support from bimbocore up-and-comer Scene Queen. See the full list of dates below.
Babymetal US tour dates 2024:
Nov 05: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL
Nov 06: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 13: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Nov 15: Washington DC The Anthem
Nov 16: Richmond The National, VA
Nov 18: New York Terminal 5, NY
Nov 21: Bethlehem WindStar Creek Event Center, PA
Nov 23: Cincinnati Andrew J. Brady Music Center, OH
Nov 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI
Nov 26: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN
Nov 27: Des Moines Vibrant, IA
Nov 29: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Nov 30: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM
Dec 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA