“Every time I go on tour, I miss it a lot”: What are Babymetal’s favourite foods? We found the answer!

By
( )
published

We got Japan’s kawaii metal stars to put together their dream menu, from hamburgers to simmered pumpkin

Babymetal in 2024
(Image credit: Future)

Babymetal have picked their five favourite foods in a new Metal Hammer interview.

Hammer caught up with the kawaii metal trio – Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal – at Download Festival in Donington, UK, last month and got them to create their dream menu.

Su-Metal begins by voicing her love for hamburgers.

“I really love hamburgers!” the vocalist declares.

“Whenever I go on tour, I’m always looking for a delicious hamburger shop. Especially, I love bacon cheeseburgers. With a chocolate shake, it’s a pretty good combo, I think.”

Moametal then explains how much she adores omelette with rice.

“During our tours, I really miss eating omelettes with rice – it’s my favourite!” she says.

“It’s my special omelette with rice, so I won’t let anyone else [have any of it]!”

See all five of the J-metal sensations’ choices by watching the interview in the video player below.

Babymetal released their latest studio album, The Other One, last year.

Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth gave the album a glowing 8/10 review.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth.

The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

The band released a standalone single, Ratatata, in May. The track was a collaboration with German synth-metal pair Electric Callboy.

Babymetal will tour North America this year, with support from bimbocore up-and-comer Scene Queen. See the full list of dates below.

Babymetal pick their five favourite foods - YouTube Babymetal pick their five favourite foods - YouTube
Watch On

Babymetal US tour dates 2024:

Nov 05: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL
Nov 06: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 13: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Nov 15: Washington DC The Anthem
Nov 16: Richmond The National, VA
Nov 18: New York Terminal 5, NY
Nov 21: Bethlehem WindStar Creek Event Center, PA
Nov 23: Cincinnati Andrew J. Brady Music Center, OH
Nov 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI
Nov 26: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN
Nov 27: Des Moines Vibrant, IA
Nov 29: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Nov 30: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM
Dec 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.