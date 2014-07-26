Draw Me An Elephant: Bury Tomorrow

Screamy shouty frontman of Bury Tomorrow, Dani Winter-Bates, talks to us about Lush products, zombies and why Slipknot are the best band in the world.

What is your favourite smell?

“Probably Lush products – I’m a big advocate for Lush cosmetics. I’ve just been sponsored by them so I’d be in trouble if I didn’t say Lush.”

Do you have an phobias?

“Not really. I’m not a massive fan of spiders except for unexpected spiders than creep up on you. I’m not scared of heights or anything. Just unexpected spiders – although that goes for anything, an unexpected bug would be horrible.”

If you were King for the day, what would you do?

“Abolish anything that isn’t metal.”

What is your favourite TV show?

“Recently I’d say In The Flesh – the zombie one. It’s an amazing series. It’s about zombies being reanimated into humans and it goes massively with the metaphors of UKIP and BNP – almost like the Nazi party with segregation, it’s a play on that. I love it, man. It shows the oppression of people who suffer from this disease. It’s called PDS which is Partially Deceased Syndrome, which is an amazing name.”

What is your favourite book?

“The Hobbit, probably. I read it when I was younger and it stood out for me. That and To Kill A Mockingbird. And The Outsiders, that’s where ‘Stay gold, Ponybody’ comes from.”

Have you ever had a supernatural encounter?

“I’m into that kind of thing so I’d like to think I have. I’m really into spirits and ghosts; it’s naïve to think there isn’t something else. Not religious-wise, but I don’t think we’re the only beings dwelling around here.”

If you could live as anyone else for the day, who would it be?

“Corey Taylor. Slipknot are the best band in the world and he’s the best frontman in the world. I know they’re going through difficult times but when you get to a certain level it’s not difficult at all, really. If they announced that they’re gonna headline Download next year then it’ll sell out. Media-wise people want to say the situation is ‘rocky’ because it’s a story but it’s a load of crap really – if they announced a tour tomorrow every one of those media people will watch it and say it’s the best thing they’ve ever seen.”

What has been your most embarrassing moment?

“I fell off a stage in Milton Keynes once, back when we first started. I was talking to the crowd between songs and just fell off onto my ass. I dislocated my collar bone I think, I popped something back in anyway. That’s kind of metal, though.”

Have you got a secret talent or party trick?

“That I can base a career on screaming. I can do flips and stuff. When I was younger I was all metrosexual and do gymnastics so I can do flips and shit.”

What band epitomises metal?

“Slipknot. It’s that feeling you get while watching them. Crowd participation is a big thing for us as a band and we hate the fact there’s a barrier between us and the audience. I want to play a show like a play 150 kids to 5000 kids. You want the audience to know that you’re not some jumped-up idiot who thinks he’s better than you. I’m the frontman of a band who’s lucky enough to stand on that stage and that’s my privilege. Metal is about having a good time and singing along to your favourite band with your mates, and Slipknot embody that to me. They’re one of the biggest metal bands of all time, they’ve had number ones and are still relevant. They’re heavy, abrasive and pissed off – and I love it.”

Draw me an elephant.