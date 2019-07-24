The Dead Daisies announce Locked And Loaded covers album

The Dead Daisies have announced that they’ll release an album of covers later this year.

The collection is titled Locked And Loaded and it’s set to arrive on August 23 on DigiPak CD, coloured vinyl with CD, and on digital and streaming platforms through Spitfire Music.

It’ll feature a total of 10 studio tracks and live cuts originally recorded by artists including The Who, The Beatles, Deep Purple, Neil Young, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Grand Funk Railroad.

Frontman John Corabi says: “This is a tip of the hat to our heroes – bands that influenced us when we used to buy their records as teenagers.

‘Now we've put them all on one album and it seriously rocks! You may think of us as ‘rock stars' but at the end of the day we're just huge music fans!”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: “Playing these songs live is a total adrenaline rush for all of us. Our audiences go nuts with our 'Daisified' versions of these songs that come from an incredible time in music. It's our way of paying homage to the greats of rock."

Joining the core Dead Daisies lineup which also includes guitarist David Lowy, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Deen Castronovo, are guests Jackie Barnes, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Jon Stevens and Brian Tichy.

Locked And Loaded in now available to pre-order. Find details below.

(Image credit: Spitfire Music)

The Dead Daisies: Locked And Loaded

1. Midnight Moses

2. Evil

3 . Fortunate Son

4. Join Together

5. Helter Skelter

6. Bitch

7. American Band (Live)

8. Revolution

9. Rockin' In The Free World (Live)

10 Highway Star (Live)