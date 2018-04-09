The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down album review

The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down
1. Resurrected
2. Rise Up
3. Burn It Down
4. Judgement Day
5. What Goes Around
6. Bitch
7. Set Me Free
8. Dead And Gone
9. Can’t Take It With You
10. Leave Me Alone
Four albums and 16 musicians into their career, it's about time the Dead Daisies proved they're more than music's version of the Harlem Globetrotters, able to call on rock's most spectacular players at the drop of a paycheck.
Burn It Down suggests they're heading in the right direction. It's not an album stuffed with truly memorable songs, but they're making a lot of the right noises, and a quartet of tracks at the end of the album are genuinely compelling. Set Me Free is a giant of a ballad – think Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun meets the blues – while Dead And Gone has an alluring, cocksure swagger. Can't Take It With You is a frenzied blast that tips a hat towards Montrose and early Aerosmith, and Leave Me Alone is a thumping climax. Sure, it's all meat and potatoes. But the cooking's pretty good.
The Dead Daisies 2018 European tour dates
Apr 09: Bilston Robin 2, UK
Apr 10: London Koko, UK
Apr 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Apr 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 14: Bristol Academy, UK
Apr 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Apr 17: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Apr 18: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Apr 20: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 21: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway
Apr 22: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Apr 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 25: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Apr 26: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Apr 27: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Apr 29: Vienna Simm City, Austria
May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland
May 03: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
May 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
May 06: Paris Le Trabendo, France
May 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
May 09: Milan Live Cub, Italy
May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
May 12: Madrid Mon, Spain