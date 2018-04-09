The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down album review

The Dead Daisies - Burn It Down 1. Resurrected

2. Rise Up

3. Burn It Down

4. Judgement Day

5. What Goes Around

6. Bitch

7. Set Me Free

8. Dead And Gone

9. Can’t Take It With You

10. Leave Me Alone

Four albums and 16 musicians into their career, it's about time the Dead Daisies proved they're more than music's version of the Harlem Globetrotters, able to call on rock's most spectacular players at the drop of a paycheck.

Burn It Down suggests they're heading in the right direction. It's not an album stuffed with truly memorable songs, but they're making a lot of the right noises, and a quartet of tracks at the end of the album are genuinely compelling. Set Me Free is a giant of a ballad – think Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun meets the blues – while Dead And Gone has an alluring, cocksure swagger. Can't Take It With You is a frenzied blast that tips a hat towards Montrose and early Aerosmith, and Leave Me Alone is a thumping climax. Sure, it's all meat and potatoes. But the cooking's pretty good.

