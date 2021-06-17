The David Bowie World Fan Convention is coming to Liverpool in 2022

Scheduled to take place on the 50th Anniversary of 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, next summer, Liverpool will be hosting the first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention.

Organised by Soundcity and the David Bowie Glamour fanzine, long-serving associates and friends of the singer, plus devoted fans will gather in multiple venues across Liverpool to celebrate Bowie’s life and work.

Running from June 17 through to June 19, the convention will host rare appearances from some of Bowie’s long-standing collaborators such as Carlos Alomar, Gail Ann Dorsey, Woody Woodmansey, Donny McCaslin and Robin Clarke.

The inaugural event will also bring together photographers and designers surrounding the Bowie world, and present a range of exhibitions and discussions on his iconic visual persona. Guests include The Duffy Archive, Brian Aris, Denis O’Regan, Philippe Auliac and Blackstar’s Jonathan Barnbrook.

At the centre of the event will be the glamorous Bowie Ball, where ticket holders are encouraged to dress up as their favourite era of Bowie.

Speaking of the convention and Bowie’s career, guitarist Carlos Alomar said: “It’s been quite an Odyssey, from Ziggy to Blackstar. We have shared much with our fans and now we find ourselves able to say thanks and answer all the unanswered questions to get a glimpse of the lives we have led. We are honoured to represent and celebrate the life and times of our beloved David with you all. So, let’s rejoice together.”

Renowned bassist Gail Ann Dorsey adds: “I very much appreciate being invited to take part in this event to share some thoughts and memories of my incredible experience working with one of the greatest artists of our time, David Bowie.”

Chris Duffy of the Duffy Archive says: “The Duffy Archive are delighted to be a part of the first David Bowie Glamour Fanzine/Sound City David Bowie World Fan Convention and we look forward to meeting you all there.”

Tickets for the David Bowie World Fan Convention 2022 are available to buy now.